Gaddy's Drug honored by Founders' Place

Founders’ Place Historical District Inc. recognizes Gaddy's Drug as its Business of the Quarter. Gaddy's Drug, originally located in 1949 where Muskogee Public Library now stands, has been an institution in the Broadway Shopping Center since 1960. Today it is owned by pharmacists Dave and Michelle Carter. The addition of the mural on the side of the drugstore facing 12th Street has made a beautiful gateway into Founders’ Place. Founders’ Place is proud of the long association of this business in our neighborhood. Shown in the photo are the staff of Gaddy's Drug.
Information: Melony Carey, (918)781-3447.
