Gardening with Micki: Around the world in 80 plants

I spend a lot of time at the Muskogee Public Library, especially when my computer misbehaves and then I use the Library's computers. This is also a perfect opportunity to peruse new books I might want to read.
Recently, I found a “garden gold mine” titled “Around the World in 80 Plants.” Author Jonathan Drori grew up in England with inquisitive parents who were often describing plants in the manner of connoisseurs.
Now a trustee of the Royal Botanic Garden in Kew, England, Drori has studied plants around the world. Some were less familiar to American readers. Among them: Nettle from England, wormwood from France, coconuts from Indonesia, hop and barley from Germany, Peruvian potatoes, Costa Rica's pineapple, Asia's Ginger. | was delighted he included mistletoe, Oklahoma's State Flower.
Vegetables and fruits were not forgotten on Drori' journey through the plant world. Artichokes, bananas, coffee, mangos, tomatoes, soybeans and vanilla were profiled and beautifully illustrated on his “botanical journey of beauty and brilliance.”
As a reader, I was more interested in flowers familiar to American gardeners. Drori didn't disappoint. Profiling Chrysanthemums, he wrote, “Globally, chrysanthemums are the most popular flower after roses, although they are not regarded by every culture with equal joy. In New Orleans, parts of Eastern Europe and Italy, they are associated with mourning.”
Orchids were included, thanks to Drori’s study of many American flowers. “There are more than 28,000 species of orchids, whose flowers are among the most complex and highly evolved, capable of attracting insects and us, with baroque shapes and behavior. Like a human face, they exhibit extraordinary bilateral symmetry.”
The Saguaro Cactus, an American Southwest icon, was described as “a lesson in poise and an amazing feat of natural engineering.” Maize/corn was called “a burly and vigorous annual grass.” Southern Moss, a Southern plantation fixture and a cousin of pineapples, is a garden imposter. It isn't even a moss at all!
Southern Magnolias were portrayed as “Breathtakingly splendid and with an overpowering lemony fragrance when they bloom en masse.” As for Oklahoma's French-born mistletoe, Drori wrote “Bundled like bird's nest, Mistletoe is conspicuous in the cold months when trees have lost their foliage.”
Alas! Mistletoe's fruits toxic for humans but ever so valuable for birds.
Drori’s book was a delightful read.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.