Gardening with Micki: Be prepared when searching for tree

Christmas is a year-round celebration in my home. Several years ago, I created Christmas trees for almost every room. A cowboy theme tree was the inspiration for this project. That tree graced my office when I worked at the National Cowboy Museum for almost 20 years. It's now at home in the family den.
Once these eight ornamental trees were in place throughout my home, I couldn't bear to put them away, just because Christmas was over. These trees reflect my love for the Christmas season.
The largest tree occupies the formal entrance to my home and its shiny gold star almost touches the ceiling. It shares space with the two-story 77-year-old doll house my Dad made for me for my fifth birthday, which occurs on New Year's Eve. The tree and the doll house always invite conversation and history about the doll house's origin and the tree's variety of ornaments.
I've often had guests ask, "Did you forget Christmas was over? Or "When will you put the trees in storage?" My answer is simple. "Never!"
There are real Christmas trees on the premises. A small one resides in an antique urn in a table greeting holiday visitors on the front porch. There are several others in what was the compost pile this summer and fall. Shiny balls and small twinkle lights adorn those three trees.
Choosing a live tree is no easy task. I learned that the hard way when one of my sons, then age 10, said, "Mom, I like this tree. Get this one." It was almost as tall as he was. We forgot to walk around the whole tree and gently shake the tree to see if needles fell off easily. Fortunately, I had a perfect space where the scraggly back side of the tree was less noticeable.
So, how should you choose a tree so you won't be disappointed once it's in place and thriving throughout the holiday season? There are four guidelines, according to holiday tree growers: shape, form, color and the overall look.
Test the branches by crushing the needles in your hand. Then, check the scent for freshness. Another guideline: Measure your display space before shopping. Remember the tree stand and topper add height. Once in place, don't forget to water the tree daily. They are thirsty creations of nature.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.