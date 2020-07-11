Gardening with Micki: Blooming hydrangeas a perennial favorite

Finally, my white hydrangeas are blooming — profusely. They greet me every morning from my kitchen window. Actually, these hydrangeas are not true white; they are the palest of chartreuse.
When this small plant was purchased seven years ago, I never imagined it would grow to be almost taller than my home. These hydrangeas share space in the formal garden with a nearby seedless cottonwood and an elegant Chinese Pistache. That tree was suggested by my landscape architect friend, John Fluitt, of Oklahoma City. He planted it as a gift to a then barren garden. All have matured beyond my hopes.
The leaves of the Chinese Pistache now hover so close to the rooftop hydrangea, as if guarding its flowers from predators.
The hydrangea blooms have been so abundant this season it's been a joy to share these fragile bouquets with friends. Of course, I have to forage from the lower branches to create bouquets. I'm too old and safety conscious to even consider a ladder in the garden.
There are more, smaller hydrangea blooms in other adjoining garden areas, mostly various shades of pink. Yes, I pamper these flowers, too. There is also a small oak leaf hydrangea, recently planted as a tribute to the many Southern gardens I've toured. It will take years for it to mature.
While I'm partial to the chartreuse blooms, I recently saw a magnificent array of baby blue hydrangeas in Mary Ann and Phil Couch's garden in Muskogee. They inspired a memory of a blue hydrangea I bought for a luncheon I was hosting in Oklahoma City. It was to be the floral star of the guest bathroom. A neighbor was helping me with entertaining and asked, 'What can I do?' I said, 'Please water the blue hydrangea.' She forgot. It wilted before my eyes.
Hydrangeas are basically a spring and summer plant. They are also well suited for formal gardens, where symmetry and advance planning have no room for happenstance gardening.
I've also found them to be so dependable. Like clockwork, they show up every year, within only a few days of their anticipated arrival. But if you've nurtured them to garden glory, use these winter tricks: Mulch their base, wrap the stems with twine, use an anti-desiccant spray. Your precious hydrangeas will return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.