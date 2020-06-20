Gardening with Micki: Children’s Garden at Papilion

It was a cool summer morning, and four children were having a grand time in the Children’s Garden at The Papilion in Honor Heights Park. With their mother and a friend watching, they made music on the outdoor instruments, took a slide down the giant Monarch butterfly and explored every inch of this children’s paradise. Even the baby enjoyed posing by that make-believe butterfly, donated by the late Kathryn Burke.
They ended their morning of discovery in the butterfly house, awestruck by these flighty beauties. It was obvious they were having fun. While they played, I stalked an exotic swallowtail. Finally, one lingered on a leaf long enough to snap a photo.
Since its opening four years ago, hundreds of children have enjoyed wandering and exploring in this little paradise, designed especially for the enjoyment of youngsters. The garden might never have been created without a generous gift from the estate of the late Beatrice Sheddan, a London native who moved to Muskogee in 1976 with husband Frank, a VA Hospital physician. She never had children of her own; choosing to honor children with her bequest. Her gift was inspired by close friend, Connie Stout, a member of the Friends of Honor Heights Park.
Jim Thompson, a well-known area landscape architect and environmental specialist, designed the children’s garden. It’s all on one level, so it’s easy walking for toddlers or teens. It’s also a visual feast for children with the bright colors of nature and whimsical garden features sure to make them smile. Katherine Coburn, the Papilion’s director, adds to their fun with a scavenger hunt for 16 things throughout the garden.
Among the treasures to find are a glass bottle chandelier, a window sill garden, a garden diva metal statue, visiting bees and butterflies, unusual wind art, a “quilt” made of red and white flowers. She also provides a variety of activities to do while touring the garden. Children can plant a seed, water a flower, weed a garden bed, harvest and taste a vegetable herb. Those musical instruments, funded by the Kirschner Foundation, are favorites and were the magical sounds I heard entering the garden.
“The children’s garden is a safe and fun pace for children to play, explore and learn about gardens,” Coburn said.
