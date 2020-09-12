Gardening with Micki: Chinese Pistache adapts to soil conditions

The Chinese Pistache tree in my back lawn is now taller than my one-story home. How did this happen? It seemed so small when first planted. Now, I realize it was no accident this tree grew up in my garden.
I first encountered the Chinese Pistache on a press trip to China in the late 1980s with 12 other American journalists. We were pampered guests of the Chinese government for almost a month. We were based in Beijing and entertained royally. Periodically, we were farmed out to Chinese families to spend several days/nights experiencing how simply they lived. We even helped work in their gardens and prepare meals in their tiny kitchens.
After that experience, I began to see the Chinese Pistache trees more often on American soil, often lining streets like welcoming anchors. I appreciated their beauty and distinctive leaves. When my late husband, the Rev. Tom Shelton, and I bought this home in October 2012, we encountered a large, barren back lawn, with one lone apple tree.
I quickly called my long-time landscape architect friend in Oklahoma City, John Fluitt. He dashed to our lawn’s rescue. Since then, I’ve had his intricately detailed plan professionally framed. Chinese Pistache and a Seedless Cottonwood were among the suggested plants because they are so adaptable to Oklahoma’s varied soil conditions and temperamental weather.
John has been here several times since to see the garden’s progress. He was a guest when the Muskogee Garden Club featured my garden, with several others, a few years ago, for a tour. John worked tirelessly that day; pruning, clipping, answering questions from inquisitive gardeners.
I remember when John stood in the barren back lawn and said, “Oh My!” “Oh My!” I served lunch to soothe the blow. No money changed hands that day. John’s nephew wanted him to officiate at his wedding. John had no credentials for that. Tom advised. We got a fabulous garden plan.
Since then, it has been a pleasure to carefully follow that meticulous plan. I had a bricklayer install curving brick walkways for the garden along the back fence, created a small fruit tree orchard, planted sunflowers for birds. Now, the sun-loving Chinese Pistache and the towering Seedless Cottonwood John suggested are the real stars of this garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.