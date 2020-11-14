Gardening with Micki: Christmas cactus blooming early

Four Muskogee master gardeners are experiencing an unusual happening in the garden world. Their Christmas cactuses are blooming early.
Sharon Swarts, a Fort Gibson resident, alerted me to this strange event. She had just heard from three MG friends, and the same thing was occurring with their Christmas cactuses.
“These usually bloom around September or October,” Sharon said. “It’s a mystery. I think my Christmas cactus is confused.”
I wondered how this plant came to be called “Christmas cactus” when its bloom season was not quite in synch with Christmas. Liittle did Sharon know, reading mystery novels and watching crime shows are my favorite literary/television pastimes. After all, “Blue Bloods” with Tom Selleck is my favorite show. I did interview Mr. Selleck once. He thought my name was Mary Jane.
I’m not the Sherlock Holmes among the many garden writers I know and admire, but this curious change in a cactus’ time clock did attract my attention. Until now, I never thought too much about cactus being part of Christmas floral decorations. Amaryllis and poinsettias are my holiday favorites.
The plant’s unusual behavior seemed so important to my master gardener friends it was worthy of investigation. First, this cactus was purchased when Sharon lived in Colorado, before moving to Oklahoma a dozen years ago. It’s fair to say Sharon and her cactus have history together.
“I admit I haven’t been very faithful about watering,” Sharon notes. “But when it droops, I water. It also is placed in a light-filled area of our home.”
Cactus do thrive best in parched desert conditions. The most beautiful I’ve ever seen live in Arizona and New Mexico.
There is no answer to this mystery. Here’s what garden authorities say about the Christmas cactus’ behavior. “Their water needs are higher than other succulents. Don’t let their soil get too dry. They also need an organic potting mix.” They also seem to need a bit of coaxing to create their gorgeous blooms. Google suggests they need eight days of 16 hours of dark and eight hours of light. One source says, “Don’t even think of turning on the light at night when the cactus is preparing to bloom.” What an elegant, beautiful and temperamental plant.
