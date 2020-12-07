Gardening with Micki: Christmas is nigh

The pumpkins and squash are disappearing, making way for Christmas trees. It's not hard to find the perfect tree as there are many farms in Oklahoma.
I chose to go the "faux" tree route years ago. So, I now have seven Christmas trees that are a year-round feature of my interior design.
There's a charming cookie tree, which children love. It lives near a china cabinet in the kitchen. A small bird tree also lives atop an heirloom cabinet my mother painted red years ago. It was the centerpiece for a table at a ladies' luncheon at First Baptist Church in 2019. My theme was "Christmas is for the birds."
Nestled in a corner of the living room by a large armoire is a tree dressed with lime green metallic apples and pears and crystal accents.
Three metal angels dressed in turquoise net skirts and pearls from my collection accent a tall, skinny tree dressed in turquoise balls and ornaments. It is a striking setting on an ornate antique table with a marble top. Eight felt reindeer with beaded accents prance around the center of the tree. The reindeer were discovered a decade ago on one of my many trips to Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The most lavish tree is small but showy. It features large felt-jeweled butterflies. When the lights are on, it looks like they are flying around the tree.
One of my favorites is a cowboy-themed tree I created for the first year, 1990, when I worked for 19 years at the National Cowboy Museum and Wester Heritage Center in Oklahoma City as the director of publications. The museum store staff eagerly helped me update the tree every year.
The star of the tree collection is a fall jute tree that graces the front entry hall all year long. It has at least 350 ornaments. It stands tall on a Henredon antique celadon and ivory chest, complementing the jade green-textured walls.
Angels live here, happily I think. The angels are enhanced by a large mirror behind the tree. An assortment of other holiday ornaments keep the angels company. Some are whimsical, holiday fun.
