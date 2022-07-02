Gardening with Micki: Container gardening good in small spaces

Little did I know when I had the garden crew plant four apple trees a decade ago, those trees would overtake the front area of the west garden. But they did. All four trees have been prolific bloomers with small green apples bulging from every stem.
I had them planted especially for the numerous birds that visit frequently, feasting on these apple trees. I'm certain some of those tiny green apples fell into my neighbors' yard.. Of course, the green apple success prompted me to plant more fruits.
There is no room for any more trees on this long, skinny ribbon of ground. So container gardening is now my best way to grow fruits and vegetables. There's also no more room to plant any more trees in the back garden. I've already created a forest. It's really a rather beautiful view from my kitchen window. It's great. I love all shades of green in my garden.
Creating a container garden will be easy. There are already plenty of large pots on the patio, so it won't take many steps to do this easy form of gardening. There are two questions to ask yourself before you begin container gardening.
Will the container drain well and not stagnate in the bottom?
Is the container made of durable material?
One garden writer suggested a rather odd assortment of possible containers: baskets, buckets, jugs, even old dresser drawers, a possible idea I found amusing.
Equally as important is what to plant. Container gardening begs for smaller, more petite plants.
Among the possibilities: Pansies, Ornamental Kale, Chrysanthemums, Asters, Sedum, Daffodils, Crocus, Narcissus, or Hyacinths. For Christmas, one gardener suggests trimming your pots with evergreen boughs or berry-laden sprigs of holly. For Christmas I usually dress my two large turquoise pots in the front with holiday wreaths and flowers in the center.
One caution about container gardening comes from a landscape designer from the Fort Worth, Texas, Botanical Garden, which I've toured numerous times. Make certain your plants don't get root bound. Periodic replanting is a necessity for container gardening.
Another idea is make your pots mobile by putting them on rollers. I move my garden furniture often for a change of scenery. Give your potted plants a change of scenery, too.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
