Gardening with Micki: Coronado has passion for flowers

When the opportunity came to be the "flower girl" at Homeland's York and Chandler Road store last August, Dyana Coronado could not resist. As an artist in her free time, she often paints flowers, so tending real ones wasn't a hard assignment to accept.
"I really didn't know much about flowers," Dyana admits. But she loves working with people so meeting customers' floral needs came naturally to her. "It takes six months to gain a regular customer, and only six seconds to lose one.
What she loves about the flower market is "I get to do it my way," she notes.
Dyana's style often includes her Mexican heritage. She loves holiday themes, especially "The Day of the Dead," a sacred event in her culture. Those displays feature red, yellow, orange and purple — bright hues a cultural legend says lights the way for deceased ancestors to be remembered.
"You can tell I'm into my heritage," Dyana says.
The technical side of maintaining the flowers is as fascinating to her as the creative opportunities. Flowers arrive Tuesday and Thursday from markets in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Kansas — even Africa. For flowers that arrive a bit tired, Dyana sells them for little or nothing.
"I don't like throwing my flowers away," Dyana says.
She says the best part of her job is making somebody happy." Her outlook on life changed considerably last Thanksgiving when she was hit hard with COVID. Her support team of Homeland workers kept the market going.
"They did a great job," she said.
Our conversation was interrupted that morning by a phone call from a church requesting 20 dozen roses for Mother's Day. No problem for Dyana.
During the past year, she's used her creative talents for seasonal displays, theme gift baskets, clever goodie bags, accessories and live greenery enhancing the floral area.
A recent display featured paper flowers highlighting a colorful floral theme.
"I found those in the Homeland attic," she noted. "They are made from tamale wrappers. I wasn't supposed to go up there, but look what I found."
Every day is a new opportunity to express her creative spirit.
When Dyana isn't tending flowers, she can be found in her parents' or grandmother's gardens planting chiles, jalapenos, cilantro, bell peppers, squash and tomatoes.
What time is dinner?
