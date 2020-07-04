This stately home on West Okmulgee Avenue is so familiar to Muskogee residents. It's one of the oldest mansions in Muskogee and was built in 1904 by Ralph Patterson when Muskogee was considered Indian Territory. Later, it was known as the Kershaw home until Dr. Phil Couch and his wife, Mary Ann, purchased this treasure in January 1979.
"Snow was still on the ground and people would actually ski down the hill," Mary Ann remembers. "We gutted the house. We had to bring it up to code." The couple's two daughters were children then, and Mary Ann said they loved growing up in this historic residence.
The home and carriage house have changed considerably with renovations and updating through the years. The couple have been equally as attentive to the home's landscaping. The various gardens that surround this elegant landmark home have been a long-time work in progress and a work of horticultural art.
Built in the center of the property, the stately gray stone home stands like a sentinel overlooking the beauty they have given the property with their garden themes. Improvements were in progress on the carriage house/garage the morning of our interview, so I entered their welcoming kitchen through the back door. The lush blue hydrangeas were impossible to miss. So was a tiny garden near the curb, each flower planted perfectly in a semi-circle pattern.
The newest landscaping addition to the home is a bank of sycamores lining the grass and tree garden facing Okmulgee Avenue. They replaced the always troublesome Dutch Elms, so prone to ailments.
"We cut down all of those," Phil notes.
The sycamores are a graceful addition to the home's elegant front entrance. A stately black wrought iron fence frames the property.
Mature trees provide canopies for some of the home's gardens. Among them oaks, magnolias, maples, dogwoods, sweet gums and hackberry ash. Recently, they also had to cut down a red oak tree. Its enormous stump is a conversation piece.
"Another tree, the red oak's brother — planted only a few feet away — did survive," Phil notes.
He loves to tell guests, "The best time to plant a tree was 10 years ago."
Crepe myrtles line a wall near a parking area and a magnificent rock garden. The large stones are complemented by a variety of annuals and perennials accenting a mature magnolia tree. A hanging basket, anchored by a sturdy limb, is filled with seasonal plants.
Phil and Mary Ann also have transferred their garden talents to Snowmass, Colorado, where they have a summer home.
Like their Muskogee home, they created a Snowmass garden. It's filled with an American Cypress, Jane Magnolia, Cherokee Princess Dogwood, a Scarlet and an American Holly Maple, a Flowering Yellow Buckeye and a Chinese Pistache.
This couple, who just recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, have wed their talents through the years to create beautiful and welcoming gardens, wherever they live.
