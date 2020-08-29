There’s no better way to tour a garden than with the owners. For Marilyn and Bud Hinshaw, talking about their garden in the Country Club area is a favorite pastime. The front lawn, which Bud mows in a semi-circle pattern, is the first clue the back garden will be equally as beautiful. The Hinshaws have developed the garden areas during their 30 years of residency.
Mature trees frame the multiple garden areas providing shade and serving as a backdrop for the various garden areas. The garden also includes a variety of shapes. A long rectangle anchors one group of flowers. Others are in circles or squares. The various shapes add to the overall charm of the garden.
A hexagon-shaped deck is a perfect place for outdoor dining, made so easy with an outdoor kitchen. The deck is also an ideal place to just sit and enjoy the ever-changing nature of their garden. This talented couple filled the garden with a variety of shapes and colors in shrubs and flowers. It’s quite colorful, and Marilyn is not afraid to plant the areas tightly, giving the garden a full, lush appearance.
Marilyn recently retired as the director of the Muskogee Public Library. She and Bud deliberately chose Muskogee to be their hometown. When they found their home on University Avenue, Marilyn said, “The house impressed us very much.” Having such ample space for gardening was another plus. The garden has been on the Muskogee Garden Club tour several times and the Tulsa Garden Club has toured the gardens, too. One Tulsa visitor said, “It’s like a park. I don’t a want to leave.”
The first things Bud and Marilyn planted were a Rose of Sharon and a Turkey fig tree. A bed of peonies got their start in Bud’s father’s garden. Bud’s shed contains all his garden tools and other necessities for maintaining a versatile garden. Among other stars in the garden are Day Lilies, Lantana Butterfly Bush, Hostas and Hibiscus.
Bud worked at Bebb’s Greenhouse for 10 years and learned how to propagate plants and other necessary garden skills. He also delivered fresh flowers and says, “A flower can get you entrance to anywhere you want to go. A flower does have lot of authority.”
