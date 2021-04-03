It's that time of the year. My mailbox is bulging with seed and floral catalogs with beautiful photographs of numerous floral species. This catalog cam from a firm with a Dutch name in Ohio. Given my 20-year association with frequent trips to Holland with four children so they would know their father's heritage, it's no wonder they have my name. Ohio is not exactly in Oklahoma's planting zone. Still, I perused the colorful pages.
Having loved words since reading a Nancy Drew mystery at age 9, I marveled at the description of flowers I never heard of. There were 10 pages of Dahlias, including a Mango Madness, a Giant Dinner Plate Dahlia, a Strawberry Cream, a Lemon Drop, Salsa Red Coneflower, a Decorative Dahlia Tangerine Sorbet, a Chocolate Cosmos, and an Apricot Lady Calla Lily.
The Cafe au Lait Dahlia Rose sounded foreign and exciting. Having enjoyed Paris, France, on many occasions, I know the French love their flowers, so why not name them for their favorite foods. With all these food-related names for flowers, I could easily see a garden dinner party in the making. For dessert, you could enhance your table setting with a centerpiece bouquet of Merlot Ice, Apricot Fudge Lilies, a Strawberry Ice Dahlia, a Tangerine Sorbet or Peach Melba Gladiolas.
This catalog also paid homage to some famous names in their floral offerings. Many names represented either cities or seed breeders who established new floral versions. The most memorable and recognizable were giant hybrid lilies named Big Brother, Pretty Woman and a Forever Susan lily. Surely, we all have a friend named Susan who would love to know there is a flower named in her honor.
The catalog also celebrates some famous people or places with names honoring flowers or foliage. There's a burgundy Dahlia honoring Thomas Edison. Other flowers tout such famous names as Pable Picasso, Cleopatra, Alexandra the Great, Hercules, Goliath. Locations include San Francisco's China Town; Stuttgart, Germany; Ontario, Canada; and New York City's beautiful Central Park. Fortunately with Honor Heights Park, we don't have to travel far to enjoy nature's beauty.
Meanwhile, leafing through the floral catalog, I chose a variety of gladiolas. I've found them quite dependable and beautiful. Perusing this catalog was a delightful way to spend garden money on a rainy March afternoon.
