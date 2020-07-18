The press release was intriguing. It touted gardens, birds and bugs. It was from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, where I worked for 19 years as the publications director.
The gardens at the Museum were always one of my favorite places to sit near a magnificent fountain and enjoy a noon sack lunch from home or savory treats from the Museum's cafe. The gardens are still a favorite place for me to tour when I visit family and friends in OKC.
Through July 25, the Museum is catering to children with a variety of "Adventure Days" activities, designed to introduce youngsters with the joys of gardening. Yes, it's a bit of a drive to OKC from here. But, if you are looking for a one-day summer getaway designed for children in a beautiful garden, this is a perfect outing.
The month-long schedule of activities includes a "How Does Your Garden Grow" event. Now certified as a "Wildlife Habitat," children have the opportunity to help attract pollinators by planting sunflower seeds or watching the variety of birds that call the expansive Museum grounds "home."
New to the Museum grounds is a structure named "Lichokoshkmo," a fancy, hard-to-pronounce Chickasaw name meaning "Let's Play." It's a village designed especially for children to roam and enjoy learning about gardening and a different ethnic culture. Storytellers, all seasoned Museum docents and gardeners, share true tales tailored to children. There are also places for inventive children to play "hide and seek," supervised of course.
While the main entrance to the Museum is meticulously landscaped, I've always been partial to the large garden area surrounding the Museum's back lawn gardens. This hilltop area overlooking Interstate I-35 includes eight acres and sheltered walkways leading to a variety of impressive garden areas. All are a perfect playground to introduce children to gardening.
Nestled among a variety of trees are persimmons. Thus, the namesake for the Museum's Persimmon Hill location when it was founded in 1965 with actor John Wayne leading the downtown OKC parade ending at the proposed Museum site.
In the gardens, there are historic bronze statues, including four robust gun-waving cowboys on horseback near the scenic fountain. More recent sculptures focus on wildlife, created by the Museum's cadre of Prix de West artists.
These garden areas are loved by cowboys as well as city slickers. They are worth touring by visitors of any age. Yet, for children, these expansive grounds can be a perfect introduction to the pleasures of gardening. This is a joyful place for children to experience what it's like to sit or play in a garden and learn about the fascinating character of nature. And how smart to have children plant seeds on these notable Museum grounds for future generations to enjoy.
