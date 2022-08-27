Gardening with Micki: Kitchen garden serves useful purposes

If you are thinking about starting a garden, Linda Vater's new book is a must read. I knew Linda when I lived in Oklahoma City for 20 years. An invitation to tour her garden in the historic Crown Heights district was always a visit to treasure.
Her new book, ''The Elegant and Edible Garden," is 197 pages of sheer beauty and logical advice. She comforts readers who might be timid about starting a garden by sharing her early childhood experiences with gardening. It all started with a leftover Halloween pumpkin seed in Tennessee, where she grew up. She watered the seed. It grew. Linda's honesty about no formal garden education is refreshing.
Linda focuses on the kitchen garden — a potager as the French call gardens that serve vegetable, fruit, berries and nut needs. Basically, potager means "a garden that provides vegetables for soup." Linda was inspired to create her kitchen garden after viewing a famous potager in Europe. Now, Linda is nationally known not only for her garden, but for turning ordinary hedges into a variety of graceful sculptures from circular balls to rounded hedges that leave room for giant pots in the center.
She likes symmetry in her garden, accented by a geometric arrangement of boxwoods. She calls the look "the new formalism" in gardens. She writes, "Done right, a garden that's full of greenery can feel fresh and calming." She also believes "the most elegant garden is a beautiful and healthy garden."
A small doorway from the kitchen in her 1932 Tudor-style home leads to her small, lush garden. She encourages "wannabe" gardeners to create a kitchen garden "that mixes the culinary delights of homegrown food with gorgeous companionable ornaments."
She writes, "I discovered to my great delight that vegetables, fruits, berries and nuts are as inherently beautiful as flowering shrubs, stately evergreens and blooming annuals and perennials."
Readers will learn how to partner ornamental plants with edible ones for a garden that offers both storybook appeal and culinary delights. She takes food growing to a higher level. A potager doesn't have to be large, she notes, just easily accessible to your kitchen.
Linda loves this English proverb: ''The garden must first be prepared in the soul or else it will not flourish."
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
