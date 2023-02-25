Gardening with Micki: Make sure soil is prepped for spring

The promise of spring is always a seasonal joy for most gardeners. The seed packages are beginning to show up on garden store shelves, promising beautiful flowers and a bumper crop of fruits and vegetables.
I always scour the seed packages for plants that promise they will be easy to grow, provided you provide the proper setting for success. I usually have good luck with flowers, especially perennials such as Day Lillies, Hostas and Geraniums.
There are hazards to watch out for in any garden, of course. One of my favorite garden sources is “How To Cheat At Gardening and Yard Work.” It offers sage advice and shortcuts to creating the perfect vegetable garden.
The author, Jeff Bredenburg, has a sense of humor about gardening.
“Soil is the brown stuff embedded in the knees of a youngster’s blue jeans,” he wrote.
On a more serious note, he explains.
“Soil is the key to successful gardening,” he said.
He explains good soil is a mixture of minerals, organic material like rotted leaves and wood, and brimming with living creatures like critters, earthworms and bugs.
“Soil texture is often assessed according to the balance of sand, clay and the silt particles it contains,” he said.
He suggests the best way to test your soil is take it to the County Extension Office. He didn’t say this in print, but I know it’s true. I worked my way through two years of my college education at the University of Missouri Extension Office. Soil testing was a huge part of their work schedule.
He also notes, “The weeds growing in your soil offer clues to your soil’s texture and qualities.”
He catalogs the seven different kinds of soil you may have in your garden. They are heavy clay or compacted, waterlogged or poorly drained, humus-rich, well drained, sandy or light, acidic, and alkaline. If you’re not up to that way to define your soil, you can always buy a soil testing kit — directions included.
“If you think your soil is too alkaline, scoop several spoons of dry garden soil into distilled white vinegar to moisten the soil," he said. "Screw on the lid. Shake the jar. If you hear a fizzing soil, your soil is too alkaline.“
Your children might think this is a fun activity.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
