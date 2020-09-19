Gardening with Micki: Mums the word for fall gardens

Recently I decided I’d had it with a privet hedge that lined my front walk. It seemed not to recognize the brick lined boundaries designed for its confinement. It taunted me by wandering out of its borders. Its leaves hung over the walk. So did some thorny roses. I feared the frequent guests to my home and gardens might be injured and threaten a lawsuit. I haven’t found any insurance that protects people from wayward plants.
For some reason, a previous owner had intertwined those rose bushes with the hedge. Not a great garden plan. I felt like I needed a suit of armor just to harvest the roses or trim the hedge. They both had to go. I’m into garden simplicity. I much prefer to point to my garden helpers and say “plant it there” or “dig it up and out” rather than do the physical labor myself. As a full-time freelance writer, I know my computer has no thorns.
So, to fill the barren space left after “divorcing” the prickly roses and the sprawling hedge, I opted for chrysanthemums for the fall season. They are plentiful at local and area garden centers. Mums have always been a favorite flower for me. I remember the big white mums with green ribbons from Alice Robertson Junior High School. When I was honored as a “Distinguished Graduate” from Oklahoma State University, a mum bouquet greeted me in my guest room at the Student Union hotel. Of course it had orange/black ribbons streaming from the bouquet. My late mother was a florist/wedding planner at Lakeland Flowers for years. She loved mums.
“They are so dependable,” she often said.
I chose a medley of pastel colors for this long, skinny garden that lines my front walk. Of course to plant, I still encounter embedded roots from those offensive roses and the hedge. I chose lilac, yellow and white for the mums’ color palette. Mums are one of the easiest plants to nurture. My garden sources suggest pairing summer blooming plants, like Hydrangeas and Kale with autumn mums. They bloom in a varied palette of white, purple, yellow, golden rose, ink, yellow, golden rose and burgundy. They grow several feet high. They love sun, water.
Like my Mom said, “Mums are dependable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.