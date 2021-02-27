Gardening with Micki: Muskogee Garden Club has lengthy past

There is nothing gardeners love to do more than share their successes with other gardeners, especially those who are new to the pleasures of gardening.
In Muskogee, that affection for gardening spawned the Muskogee Garden Club on March 27, 1930. David Redding, of Fort Gibson, is the current president. He says, “The club’s objectives include the advancement of gardening, city beautification, and the conservation of natural resources. Those goals have continued through the years.”
Projects include horticultural scholarships, tree conservation and support for the Batfish, a United States memorial in Muskogee’s Hyde Park. Recent projects include downtown hanging baskets and a commemorative bench in Spaulding Park, Redding notes. Meetings are open to the public, although Redding says members have been “hibernating” during the pandemic.
The Master Gardener program, a project of the College of Architecture at Oklahoma State University, came on the local scene about a decade ago. The 10-week program teaches gardeners about everything from seed selection to fertilizing. The program has become so successful, members hosted the annual state conference two years ago. Trudy Sudberry was president then. Susie Lawrence, who lives near Braggs is president.
The Garden Club and the MG’s meet approximately 10 months each year. The MG’s braved the pandemic Thursday for a talk by Matthew Weatherbee, Blossom’s owner. He frequently speaks on garden-related topics. These programs are a great way to learn more about gardening and get a sampling of the Master Garden course, which is taught by OSU agriculture professors. The course notebook is valuable.
I might never have known about these organizations until I purchased my home in 2012. I loved the home. However, the four garden areas were bleak. The main back garden included only one sickly seedless cottonwood tree. I couldn’t wait to take the Master Gardener course and revive that tree, which now towers above the storage cottage. The course cost $100, but it was definitely money well spent. It was also valuable when I became president of the MG’s several years ago and planned the programs for that year.
I love this quote from garden writer, Jeff Bredenberg. He says, “Gardeners are a caring, sharing bunch; always ready to lend support, offer a helping hand and pass along garden knowledge.”
How true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.