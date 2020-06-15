Gardening with Micki: Nancy Gassaway’s garden

You might say gardening is in Nancy Gassaway’s genes.
Take a tour of her east side Muskogee garden and she quickly points out numerous plants that were favorites in her mother’s west side Kendall Place garden.
“My mother loved flowers,” Nancy says.
She is grateful she could salvage and transplant many of those plants for her own garden.
That lush, colorful garden heritage has served Nancy well. Sitting on her patio on a recent summer morning, sipping coffee, enjoying a homemade coffee cake, we were surrounded by more than 35 pots of blooming plants.
“I love flowers and color,” she said.
Nancy was among participants in the first Muskogee Area Master Gardeners Class in 2012 and took those 10 weeks of classes to heart.
“I learned a lot and enjoyed the experience,” she notes.
Now, she knows the health, heritage and history of almost every plant in her garden.
The home and garden she has shared with her husband Louie for 42 years is testimony to her love for gardening. Her recent birthday present from Louie was a custom-made patio potting table he built.
She has spared nothing to make every area of the home’s garden a showplace. Lush Hostas greet visitors by the front door. Side gardens host a variety of shrubs and evergreens, including Nandinas and Japanese Holly. One of her favorite Dogwood trees began its life in her mother’s garden.
Those potted flowers blooming on or near the back lawn patio are like a colorful alphabet soup of nature’s floral bounty. Purple and Mexican Petunias were in full bloom that morning, along with a brilliant colorful display of Ageratum, Begonias, Brazilian Verbena, Coreopsis, Dahlias, Daisies, Dianthus, Foxglove, Heliotropes, Morning Glories, Nasturtiums, Poppies, Snapdragons. And yes, even more. The expansive lawn is also home to a vegetable garden.
Some plants, like Butterfly Weed and Milkweed, were placed in the garden specifically to attract hummingbirds and butterflies. As if on cue, a butterfly stopped by briefly for a mid-morning snack on one of its favorite plants.
Nancy feels very blessed to have a quiet neighborhood setting with an abundant garden space on every side of the home that lets her express her love and passion for gardening.
“Besides,” she says, “I love playing in the dirt.”
