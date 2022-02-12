When the weather is cold and bleak, there’s ice and snow on the ground, that’s when it’s impossible to visit my garden. Those are the times I like to sit by the fireplace, hot tea in hand and peruse the new seasonal garden catalogs filling my mailbox.
The photographs are beautiful and enticing. The verbiage is usually quite compelling. Sometimes those armchair journeys are like taking a make believe journey to a garden in a foreign country. Occasionally, the price is just right, too.
On this recent cold February journey, the first of many garden wish book travels for me, I discovered flowers and greenery I had never met before. I really would have enjoyed having a travel interpreter for some of the garden names.
I love brilliant colors in a garden so I was drawn to the more colorful flowers that have a rather sassy attitude. I’m a big fan of perennials, just because they make return appearances on the garden stage for several years. They seem less expensive to me than annuals that bloom once and then exit the garden without even saying “farewell.”
Here are some sun-loving perennials from one reference: Oriental Poppies, Miniature Hollyhocks and Queen of the Prairie, great for borders or near waterfalls. I also was introduced to two versions of Astrantias, a long-blooming flower that resembles a small pin cushion.
Another catalog seems to favor planting in mass and suggested Phlox, Begonias, Asiatic Liies, Gladiolus, and Astilbe to make a grand show in your garden. This catalog seems to prefer a mix of colorful flowers to really make a surprising impact in the garden. To achieve that, the floral designers featured colorful blends of Dahlias, Lilies and Echinaceas together for a captivating impact in the garden. You might call that technique a smorgasbord approach to gardening.
Other flowers to consider include Daylilies, Asters, Coneflowers Iris, Hibiscus, Orchids, even a cascading Aster titled “Bridal Veil,” perfect for June bridal ceremonies. There was one scary iris titled “Iris pseudata Shiryukyo” that prefers rain gardens and wet soil. It bordered on being scary, like a flower you might want to feature on Halloween to frighten tiny goblins in costume. I much preferred the Dwarf Bearded Iris that resembled a petite (friendly) yellow iris wearing sunglasses.
I think the crews that write garden catalogs must have a great sense of humor. At least they kept me enthralled and turning catalog pages on that cold, snowy afternoon.
