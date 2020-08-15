David Redding is ecstatic this summer with the spectacular show his hot pink Bubblegum Petunias are making in his Fort Gibson garden. He was first introduced to this breed of petunia when Brian Jervis, a Tulsa County Extension Agent, who discussed them at a Muskogee Master Gardeners meeting several years ago. David found them at Blossom's this year and marvels at the show they are making in the front of his home.
A member of the Petunia Supertunia Vista family, the Bubblegum Petunias are a semi-upright flower and can be a cascading annual or a perennial, boasting masses of slightly fragrant flowers that mimic the color of the bubblegum most of us enjoyed as children.
David calls this flower a vigorous blooming plant. The flowers will last in your garden from late spring to the first frost. They grow two- to four-feet-tall in the landscape and trail gracefully over the edge of baskets or containers. According to "Gardening Made Easy," produced by Better Homes & Garden's book division, they are also perfect for window boxes or in small gardens accenting mailboxes.
"They work well in the middle or front of a garden," David notes.
His are around several areas in the front of his home, accenting other shrubs, trees and flowers that add a beautiful touch to the home's first impression of well-planned landscaping. Another plus for this flower, said David, is "They don't need deadheading" — a definite timesaver for gardeners.
BH&G also suggests accenting the brilliant hot pink flowers with white petunias, sweet Alyssum, White Verbena or Dusty Miller.
They suggest, "Light up your yard with a wide variety of white annuals. Perfect for gardens after dark, white flowering and foliage plant offer great and glowing choices for beds and gardens."
They call petunias a "fail-proof flower" and note, "Wave petunias have made this plant even more popular. They are a vigorous ground cover but really show their appeal in containers or those window boxes. All petunias grow bushier if you pinch or cut them back to about one to two thirds in mid-summer. Another plus for petunias: they come in a variety of colors, and many varieties are also scented. That just adds to the appeal of this flower.
