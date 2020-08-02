Gardening with Micki: Philbrook gardens cover 26 acres

The email invitation was casual but compelling. It was an invitation to tour the "back gardens" at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa. Having worked in Tulsa for 15 years, I was a frequent visitor at Philbrook's numerous art events. But this was something new for this beautiful Italianate villa and its lush gardens covering 26 acres.
Villa Philbrook was built in 1939 by oil tycoon Waite Phillips and his wife, Genevieve. It was fashioned after Villa Lante in Italy, which they had visited. They gave the home and property to the City of Tulsa in their will.
I invited my sister, an avid gardener, to join me on this outing. It was a cool June morning and we were among the first to arrive. This was a tour to enjoy at our own pace. I've long loved that stretched view of the garden from the balcony of Philbrook, which offers a picturesque view of the magnificent gazebo, nestled among the trees. This iconic Tulsa showplace has become a treasured garden setting for weddings and family photos.
It was a pleasure to wander around the grounds at our leisure. Mothers were in the gardens with their children, introducing them to the numerous flowers in the various theme gardens. The small lake was brimming with koi. Some early risers were having breakfast on blankets on the lawn. Others were enjoying the variety of plants that circle the lake and the framed gardens accenting the many steps leading up to the back balcony of Philbrook. When you go, wear your walking shoes!
My sister was especially interested in the grounds' zoysia grass and the great variety of flowers and trees planted throughout the grounds. Numerous flowers were in bloom, showing off their blossoms for visitors.
We were fortunate to encounter one of the gardeners, a newcomer to Tulsa from Kansas City, who was trimming and pulling weeds. She was so excited about working in the Philbrook gardens.
Anyone can tour the back gardens on their own, with the modest $6 admission price. Take a picnic lunch. Camp out near the gazebo. Pretend you're at a lakeside villa in Italy. The views are quite similar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.