Gardening with Micki: Planning for spring gardening

Oooops! While cleaning out several kitchen cabinet drawers, I discovered bags of spring bulbs I forgot to plant. I'm sure I put them there for safe keeping. Oh well! I'm going to plant all the bulbs together and pray something develops.
Meanwhile, one of my front gardens has become offensive to me. The English ivy has intruded on one end of this narrow 3-feet-wide garden. It just doesn't have the sophisticated look I think this skinny, oblong-shaped garden deserves in the front of my home.
I want some flowers that will be eye-catching and make a striking presentation. Perusing my favorite garden books, especially "Gardening Made Easy" by Better Homes & Gardens, I've also decided to turn this small area into a kitchen vegetable garden. It's only 22 steps from my kitchen, so the space is perfect.
I've longed to have a kitchen garden for some time. It's called a "potager" in old English terms. I might never have known about kitchen gardens if I had not interviewed Linda Vater at her home in Oklahoma City several years ago. "You must see the potager," she said, leading me into this unusual garden at the back of her Tudor-style home in one of Oklahoma City's historic districts. She loves boxwood and shaped them in circles, then grew a variety of vegetables or flowers in the center of the boxwood. Quite clever and an interesting garden touch.
While my narrow garden space can't come close to competing with Linda's, I think my rectangular space will be an interesting conversation area for my neighborhood. What will I plant? A variety of course, since I love making salads. Green onions will be a must. Carrots, cabbage, some kale and tomatoes. No squash. They need more room to roam. I'm considering a few sunflowers to climb the brick wall and make a colorful backdrop for the veggies.
I think this tiny garden will be a welcoming feature for my friends and family who visit often. Aside from the indelible memory of Linda Vater's garden, I am also encouraged about this new garden area by a quote in my "Gardening Made Easy" book. It encourages gardeners to "follow your own sense of style" when creating a garden. I'm looking forward to this planting season.
