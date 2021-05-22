Gardening with Micki: Plant your garden with brilliant colors

A Mother's Day surprise was a stunning flower arrangement from one of my sons and his wife. It was a colorful bouquet designed by Bebb's florists, featuring an exciting mix of nine brilliant colors. Among the 24-inch-tall arrangement were red roses and carnations, orange tiger lilies, and lily of the valley, one of my favorites. A pale lime hydrangea anchored the bouquet. Three kinds of greenery enhanced the flowers. I've learned something about mixing nature's colors from this beautiful bouquet.
Usually when I'm pointing where the garden crew should plant, I've designated certain areas for specific colors. That meant red carnations could wave to the white daisies nearby. Pink roses could nod to the ruby red roses by the fence. Daisies, sunflowers and gladiolas had their own area. The now mature trees planted almost a decade ago, provide essential shade. You could call it a segregated garden.
At my former Stillwater home, several hundred royal purple and yellow tulips were imported from Holland for each spring. These were planted in the oblong back lawn, leading to a tree-lined creek. Among the 50-year-old trees were cottonwoods, live oaks, cedars and a prolific pecan grove.
My Muskogee lawn is divided into four distinct area and this floral bouquet encouraged me to mix up the floral colors.Now, I'm thinking of the garden as a giant Crayola box. Reviewing the floral catalogs I receive, I've noticed an abundance of orange flowers. Bruce's catalog says, "Orange is a hot new color for seasonal flowers." One of the prettiest is a Valdivia Tulip Breck's calls "a ruffled orange beauty." There also are daffodils and hyacinths, long a purple favorite, now blooming in orange.
Why orange? Breck's, known for its Holland tulips, notes, "The Dutch use orange as their national color statement." I've visited Hollan's gardens often, admired their flowers, yet never noticed a prevalence of orange. I never thought about mixing colors in the garden. Having covered couture fashion shows in New York, Paris and London for 25 years, clashing colors often appeared on those runways.
So, I ordered the orange "flavored" Valdivia tulip bulbs, along with orange Asiatic and Tiger Lilies to mix among purple iris. I'm expecting a stunning, colorful mix in my garden.
