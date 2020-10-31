Gardening with Micki: Praise for the Pumpkins

Pumpkin is one of nature’s most versatile garden plants. If you are into diets, a serving of pumpkin has only 30 calories, according to Internet sources. They are a great psychological treat, too. Children love carving pumpkins, happy or ghoulish, depending on their mood of the day.
I used to have an annual pumpkin carving contest for my four children. That worked well through elementary school. Not so great by the time they were in junior high. Of course, I couldn’t decide whose pumpkin was the best, so they all got blue ribbons printed with Pumpkin Carving Champion. Okay, so the contest was somewhat of a joke — a bit of parental public relations that served me well for a few years. My daughter carried on the “tradition” for her children, and now, her grandchildren.
The historical lineage of pumpkins is rather surprising. It’s also rooted in South American agricultural history. Once native to Central America and Mexico, they are now grown on six continents but never in Antarctica. A wise decision. No one wants to eat or paint a frozen pumpkin.
Pumpkins were being grown long before beans or corn and they were the mainstay of many diets, according to Google and Wikipedia, fountains of historical facts. Jacques Cartier, a French explorer, discovered pumpkins in 1584 after visiting the St. Lawrence area of North America. They were first called “‘pompons.” Actually pumpkins were a cultivar of winter squash. Today, they are native to northeastern Mexico and the southwestern United States.
Carving pumpkins into caricatures of scary or happy faces was a popular tradition that began in Ireland hundreds of years ago. Surprise! Those jack o’ lanterns were not pumpkins at all. They were fashioned from plentiful potatoes or turnips. They definitely took much less time to decorate. It seems amazing that Irish immigrants discovered pumpkins and also created the tradition of giving pumpkins faces, from humorous to just plain frightening.
All plants, even pumpkins, have some kind of family lineage. Pumpkins are related to gourds, which are not edible but can become objects of art with the right artist. Its cousins are cantaloupes, cucumbers, honeydew melons and zucchini. So pumpkins, whatever size, are in pretty good company when it comes to genetics and plant heritage.
Happy Halloween!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.