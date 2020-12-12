Gardening with Micki: Prepping the mantel for the holidays

After the trees are all trimmed and decorated for Christmas, I like to "dress" the mantel above the living room fireplace.
The mantel's carved wood surround is ornate and elegant, designed by a local craftsman long before this was my home.
An elegant, authentic blue and white ginger jar, collected on a trip to China years ago, is the centerpiece of the mantel's holiday decor. It matches the ginger jar in the large painting that hangs above the decorative mantel.
I learned how to decorate mantels from my late childhood friend, Charles H. Faudree. He was a master at French country design. One Christmas season, I was helping him dress a Christmas tree, with each ornament placed with precision on the live Christmas tree. Many of those ornaments were found on his frequent design trips to Paris for his French country devotees.
As we finished the tree, the mantel was next in line for Charles' design magic. He loved symmetry, so his mantels were often a series of twos. He also believed "too much is never enough."
Charles often featured a tall painting — often reaching the ceiling as the first eye-catcher on the mantel. It would be complemented by twins of other objects — plants, unusual antiques, clocks or pottery — antique, of course.
One mantel in a dining room featured four pots — twins on either side with a different planted pot in the center. A tall mirror reflected the charming display.
In my home, a large dining table and its 12 chairs often shadowed the beauty of the fireplace mantel. My late husband's children and grandchildren visited often, so the table was a necessity. Life changes. I sold the table and chairs. Now, the mantel and the fireplace surround are the stars of the living room.
Because the Christmas trees are a year-round feature, I plan to dress the mantel in a variety of fresh green cedar, fir, pine when I'm finally home from The Springs, convalescing from a wicked fall at home.
I've collected Christmas balls every time I've been in Europe — even China — and they will be nestled among the greenery.
Two elegant lamps light the ends of the mantel. I'll thread a shiny gold ribbon through the balls and greenery. A precious reindeer doll, dressed in red, black and white, will guard the Christmas scene.
