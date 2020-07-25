Gardening with Micki: Raised beds offer garden ideas

If you are looking for fresh ideas for your garden, take a trip to the raised bed gardens at The Papilion in Honor Heights Park. These small gardens are created each year for the spring//summer months by talented members of the Muskogee Area Master Gardeners.
The design themes vary from year to year and have ranged from a literary motif to around the world ideas. Of course, William Shakespeare was a notable statue in that literary theme, reigning over the gardens as if he owned them.
This season, the theme is "Two Tone Gardens — A Study in Contrast." Designers of the gardens were charged with the idea of using only two colors in their raised bed displays. Their choices for creative ideas and color themes were exceptionally inventive.
One Master Gardener, Pam Turnbull, even placed a painted black iron bed in her plot to accent the raised bed theme. That bed, originally white, usually resides in the Turnbull garden. Now its summer home is The Papilion garden. Clever.
Another gardener used a large red pot to define the chosen red and white theme. A white bicycle filled with baskets of pink and blue flowers catered to the idea. One raised bed features those enchanting metal "windmills," now becoming so popular in gardens. I first encountered them in Santa Fe, several years ago, where two vendors across the iconic Canyon Road from each other, vie very competitively for the tourist business.
Other Master Gardeners participating were Cyndi Baker, Gayle Blackman, Jan Fishburn, Susan Fullenwider, Sally Hilfiger, Debbie James, Bill Mocha, David Redding, Kristie Reed, Carrie Rolf, Jerry Sellers, Pam and Stephen Smalley, Trudy Sudberry, Sharon Swarts and Karol Watson.
Raised beds are considered an alternative form of gardening. Jeff Bredenberg, author of the "Cheating at Gardening" book says, "They are a lovely hybrid of conventional and container gardening. They provide the opportunity to introduce the whimsical and unexpected in our landscapes — to place greenery or blossoms where the world expects to find drab browns and grays."
A tour of these raised beds is worth the drive to Honor Heights. Don't forget the Georgia-Pacific Butterfly House. It's worth a trip too, especially if you have children/grandchildren. Another perfect way to introduce them to nature.
