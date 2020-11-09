Gardening with Micki: Reblooming iris a great 2-for-1 plant

It’s that time of year again. Nothing is blooming. Falling leaves reveal some of last season’s failures, as well as successes. This is when I walk the garden areas daily, pen and notebook in hand, recording what worked and what didn’t.
Thank heavens for all the garden catalogs stuffed into my street side mailbox. They are like wish books and also a wealth of information about new plants or improved species.
Given my 20-year association with Holland, tulips, crocus and daffodils will always have a home in several garden areas. All those bulbs are now in the ground. I call this their “fermenting” time. I’m attracted to iris for this new season. I already have some, spaced rather erratically among colorful gladiolas. But for the approaching spring season, I’ve found a gorgeous purple and cream re-blooming iris. I can’t wait for its arrival and planting time.
Its description in the Burgess catalog was enchanting. Its name is “Innocent Star German Reblooming Iris.” The description read “It has delicate stitching and speckling to boot. Innocent Star performs like a champ in the garden or landscape for this new season. It blooms in early mid-season and later again in the year.” It was the re-blooming that sold me, especially on any plant that re-blooms twice in one season. That’s my kind of “two for one” plant.
The gardens have not been without issues this year. I noticed a small crepe myrtle escaped its usual habitat and is now blooming by the front walk. That won’t do. It will grow into a tree and create havoc on the front walkway. It has now been moved to a safer place to call home. It joins a trio of crepe myrtles in the front garden. They are prettier than a fence.
Then, there were two mulberry trees that took root without permission in a narrow side garden. My neighbor noticed their side by side trunks were pushing against his side of the fence. They had to go. Thank heavens for his gracious spirit. He quickly uprooted the uninvited offenders. I didn’t ask about their demise. My garden references note it’s also time for serious pruning in all the garden areas. Pruning is a science like no other. That’s another story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.