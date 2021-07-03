Gardening with Micki: The garden at Max's Garage

It isn't often a restaurant is as well known for its garden as it is its food and the ambiance people enjoy while dining out. But that's what Alex Reynolds has created with the upscale renovation of a popular downtown Muskogee hangout, Max's Garage.
The facelift was initiated by a business grant in 2019, and the renovation began last year. In spite of closing during the coronavirus pandemic, Max's had a soft opening. The restaurant has a welcoming Broadway side entrance with a spectacular view of the garden and a rock fountain Reynolds designed and built. He used as many elements from what was the former Goodyear Tie Store as pollible. on July 11, Max's Garage celebrated its 15th anniversary.
"We took baby steps to get to the grand reopening," Reynolds said.
To me, there's nothing more soothing than dining in a garden with the music of a water fountain nearby. On travels, I've always loved dining at sidewalk cafes in New York, Paris, London and Venice. But Max's is different. A train whistle might interrupt a conversation, but only momentarily. Max's is, after all, located by the downtown railroad tracks.
Today's garden was once a boring cement parking lot. Now, it includes ample circular seating around the fountain and a weekend entertainment stage. The rock fountain, which Alex designed and built, is the garden's centerpiece. The colorful, well-planned blend of flowers and greenery includes numerous plants you might find in tropical climates, like the Bahamas.
The garden is where Teresa Daniels stepped into my conversation with Reynolds. She's worked at Max's for eight years.
"I've always loved gardens, and succulents are my favorites," Daniels noted.
She turned to Matthew and Laura Weatherbee, former Blossom's owners, for strategic garden advice.
That day, Daniels was in the process of taking succulent cuttings and growing new "babies" for the garden. Her affection for beautiful plants of all sizes was evident as we toured the garden. She introduced me to a "string of pearls" (my fashion signature) which resembles a necklace of tiny green peas.
"The garden is beautiful and peaceful, Daniels said.
Alex adds, "The garden is a place to get away from anyone's daily routine. It's a cultural and social oasis in a downtown setting."
