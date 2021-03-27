My two tulip trees are bursting into full bloom, and their first blossoms arrived two days before the initial calendar opening of spring. The one in the front lawn just couldn't wait until the calendar noted "Spring is here!" It is the last tree my late husband, the Rev. Tom Shelton, planted and I'm pleased he lived to see that tulip tree's deep pink and burgundy blooms and magnificent spring show. I would never have thought of planting this tree.
The other tulip tree resides in the back lawn. It was precisely planted so I could see its blooms from my kitchen window, even though the cherry laurel tree lives in front of it. This tulip tree is a little slow to bloom, compared to the one in the front lawn. I suspect that's because there are seven other trees in the main back lawn, not to mention an ancient towering tree on the other side of the fenced back lawn, which is city property.
The city's garden crew can trim, which they have, but not cut down. So this tulip tree has to compete for water and nutrients with all the other trees in this garden. This tree struggles and its blooms are fewer, but no less beautiful. I consider it my garden stepchild.
Actually, the tulip trees are a descendant of the magnolia family (Liriodendron) and they usually grow from two to four feet high. The front tulip tree did not get that message. I'm 5 feet 4 inches tall, and it towers over me. According to internet sources, this tree began life in the Eastern United States and was originally seen more frequently in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. It's part of a family of broadleaf trees I call nature's cousins. Some have a trunk up to five inches in diameter. They can grow to 200 feet high and can live up to 250 years. Well, I think I'll be gone.
Meanwhile, while I'm pampering the health of that struggling back lawn tulip tree, I'm off for a weekend of visiting area garden centers. There's always something new or unusual I find to plant in my garden or suggest for yours. Best of all, the area garden centers know, intuitively, what works well/best for Oklahoma's varied soil conditions and mercurial weather temperatures. Take advantage of their knowledge for your garden's benefit.
