Garrison to serve as Connors' VP for Academic Affairs

Connors State College has chosen Makenna Garrison as vice president for Academic Affairs.
Garrison brings to Connors State a passion for community colleges and their commitment to students and their success.
“As soon as I walked onto the community college campus for the first time, I fell in love with the mission of a community college and the many opportunities that a community college can provide for students,” Garrison said.
At Oklahoma City Community College, she worked in Student Affairs and Academic Affairs, holding various positions, including admissions adviser, coordinator of Cooperative Alliances, adjunct instructor of English, professor of English, director of Curriculum and Assessment, interim dean of Social Sciences, and interim associate vice president of Academic Affairs. During her doctoral program, she also held the position of graduate teaching assistant of English at the University of Oklahoma.
Among many academic accolades, Garrison was presented the Outstanding Professional Employee Award from the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges, the Outstanding Faculty Award from Oklahoma City Community College, and the Provost’s Certificate of Distinction for Outstanding Graduate Assistant Teaching at the University of Oklahoma.
“Dr. Garrison’s experience and background will be very valuable as we strive to provide the best possible educational opportunities for the students we serve,” said Ron Ramming, Connors State’s president.
She will begin her new role as vice president for Academic Affairs at Connors State on July 1.
Garrison said she believes that the community college is a special place for students.
“I was excited to join CSC when I saw its mission about being committed to ‘building futures,'" she said. "In meeting with CSC staff and faculty, I could see the institution’s engagement with students and their learning. It seems like everyone at CSC works together as a family for the good of students and the community. The passion for community college education runs deep in my veins, and I am excited to be a part of CSC’s commitment to student success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.