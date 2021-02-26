Garvin retires from 36-year career with the city

Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin packed up and left City Hall on Friday, ready for new adventures after retiring from a 36-year career in public service.
After receiving a key to the city earlier this week, Garvin said he "enjoyed every minute" he spent working for the city. He backtracked a bit from that statement but said during that time he "had the privilege to work with ... many great individuals."
"So many I can't name them all," Garvin said. "I will be thinking about them when I am out there on that lake fishing, or on top of that mountain with the elk, or sitting on that beach having a cold one."
Garvin led Muskogee's Planning Department for years, overseeing an overhaul and streamlining of the city's zoning codes. That project followed citywide revisions to comprehensive plan and land use map undertaken to guide future development.
Garvin's duties expanded along with the Planning Department around 2016, when economic development activities were placed under his direction. He kept a hand in that aspect of municipal government while taking on even more duties after being promoted as assistant city manager.
Within the realm of economic development, Mayor Marlon Coleman credited Garvin for his hard work "to make certain we can get to yes."
"There probably have been many opportunities where there were road blocks or barriers to what we needed to do," Coleman said, referencing the obstacles that sometimes stand in the way of development deals. "But Gary would find us a way to get there."
Coleman said while Garvin's retirement is well-deserved, the mayor acknowledged mixed emotions about the departure. He said the outgoing assistant city manager is "a great person" with "a great spirit" and "a wonderful human being."
"I am learning, as mayor, there are a lot of armchair quarterbacks all over the city who think we can do it better," Coleman said. "Gary, despite numerous types of criticisms, has always kept an upbeat spirit. That doesn't mean he doesn't go back to his desk sometimes and want to chop his desk in half, but he doesn't demonstrate that publicly."
City Manager Mike Miller described Garvin as hard-working, conscientious and kind — a public servant who puts the city's interests ahead of his own.
"If it's good for the city and hard for him, Gary is going to do the hard thing — that's what you want in a public servant," Miller said. "He listens, he understands how things work, and he can come up with solutions. That is going to be missed."
Garvin said he believes "the city has some of the best employees." He expressed confidence about their ability "to guide the city down the right path going forward."
