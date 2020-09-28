Oklahoma gasoline prices fell 2.7 cents a gallon during the past week, averaging $1.84/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations.
Gasoline prices in Oklahoma average about 6.5 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.9 cents a gallon lower than those reported a year ago. GasBuddy reported the least expensive gasoline in Oklahoma was priced at $1.57/g on Monday while the most expensive was $2.35/g, a difference of 78.0 cents a gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline fell 0.9 cents during the past week, averaging $2.17/g on Monday. The national average was down 6.4 cents a gallon from a month ago and 47.4 cents a gallon lower than prices reported a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
September 28, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
September 28, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
September 28, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 28, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
September 28, 2015: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
September 28, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
September 28, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)
September 28, 2012: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
September 28, 2011: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
September 28, 2010: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Oklahoma City- $1.86/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.87/g.
Tulsa- $1.88/g, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $1.78/g.
"Higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher, with the national average rising ever so slightly in the last week, breaking its three week streak of declines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "However, the rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they've been in for quite some time."
De Haan said Pay with GasBuddy data show gasoline demand declined this past week, falling nearly 1% from the prior week. The drop was in line with expectations heading into the first full week of fall.
"While the Atlantic is finally silent — likely temporary — really the only upside we could see over the coming months would be borne out of hurricane season or if a COVID-19 vaccine proves successful in pushing demand back closer to normal," De Haan said.
GasBuddy is considered an authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.
GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
