Muskogee Public Schools officials have responded to an overnight gas leak at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy. At this time, the building is safe and secure. Oklahoma Natural Gas was on site to evaluate the situation and repair the leak.
The building has been cleared for occupancy and classes are underway.
Parts of the building have a lingering gas odor. Impacted areas of the building are being ventilated. School operations will continue at the site. At all times student safety and well-being remains the district’s top priority.
