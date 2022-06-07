GasBuddy: De Haan predicts gas to rise to $5 per gallon

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.