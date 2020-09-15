Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.85/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations. Gas prices in Oklahoma were 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 42.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.58/g Monday while the most expensive was $2.29/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $1.58/g while the highest was $2.29/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g Monday. The national average was down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
Sept. 14, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
Sept. 14, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
Sept. 14, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
Sept. 14, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
Sept. 14, 2015: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
Sept. 14, 2014: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
Sept. 14, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
Sept. 14, 2012: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)
Sept. 14, 2011: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
Sept. 14, 2010: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $1.86/g, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $1.82/g.
Oklahoma City — $1.88/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $1.89/g.
"Seasonal factors, as expected, are pushing gas prices down in most areas across the country. In addition, oil prices have hit a rough patch on renewed concerns about the economy and falling demand, leaving motorists the beneficiaries for the next few weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "No one should be in a rush to fill up as prices will likely continue to trend lower, especially as the summer gasoline requirement ends on Tuesday, ushering in cheaper to produce winter gasoline and a return to less fragmentation in supply since winter gasoline is common nearly coast-to-coast, making it less of a headache to produce fuel since it can be used universally."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
