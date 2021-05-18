GasBuddy: Gas prices continue to rise

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 11.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.24/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $2.14/g Monday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of $1.15/g. The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.14/g while the highest was $3.29/g, a difference of $1.15/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g Monday. The national average is up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
May 17, 2020: $1.49/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)
May 17, 2019: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
May 17, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
May 17, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
May 17, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
May 17, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
May 17, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
May 17, 2013: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
May 17, 2012: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)
May 17, 2011: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $2.87/g, up 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.
Oklahoma City — $2.71/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.63/g.
"The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn't get too excited — prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest. I'm optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline."
