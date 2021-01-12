GasBuddy: Gas prices expected to rise

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.00/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 15.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.72/g Monday while the most expensive was $2.39/g, a difference of 67.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $1.72/g, while the highest was $2.39/g, a difference of 67.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.31/g Monday. The national average is up 14.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
Jan. 11, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
Jan. 11, 2019: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
Jan. 11, 2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
Jan. 11, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
Jan. 11, 2016: $1.66/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)
Jan. 11, 2015: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
Jan. 11, 2014: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)
Jan. 11, 2013: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)
Jan. 11, 2012: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)
Jan. 11, 2011: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $1.98/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.98/g.
Oklahoma City — $2.00/g, up 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.95/g.
"With oil's meteoric rally continuing, motorists continue to face gas prices that continue to advance. With a barrel of crude oil now at its highest level in nearly a year, there's no where for gas prices to go but up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In a normal year, this is the time we tend to see gas prices struggle, and according to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand is indeed seeing seasonal struggles, but that has not tempered the appetite of the market as many remain bullish over the continued rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. How long we may be on this road relies on continued reduction in new COVID cases, but we may for the coming weeks seeing gas prices continuing their climb."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
