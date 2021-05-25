GasBuddy: Gas prices fall

Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 9.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.11/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $2.45/g Monday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.45/g while the highest was $3.39/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g Monday. The national average is up 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
May 24, 2020: $1.61/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)
May 24, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
May 24, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)
May 24, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
May 24, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
May 24, 2015: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
May 24, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
May 24, 2013: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
May 24, 2012: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
May 24, 2011: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $2.79/g, down 6.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.
Oklahoma City — $2.68/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71/g.
"In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven't seen gas prices come down much, though with oil's recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn't be too challenging, save for a few pockets in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
