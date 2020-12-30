GasBuddy: Gas prices may continue ascent

Jimmy Sallee, 83, of Warner, OK, passed away December 24, 2020 in Muskogee. Jimmy was born in Lavaca, AR on December 25, 1936 to Orvil Sallee and Roxy Sallee. He married Peggy Sue Holmes in Modesto, CA on November 16, 1956. Services will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Warner F…