GasBuddy: Gas prices not fluctuating much

Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.85/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations. Gas prices in Oklahoma were 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 56.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.57/g Monday, while the most expensive was $2.31/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $1.57/g while the highest was $2.31/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.17/g Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 53.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
Aug. 3, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
Aug. 3, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
Aug. 3, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)
Aug. 3, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
Aug. 3, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
Aug. 3, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)
Aug. 3, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)
Aug. 3, 2012: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
Aug. 3, 2011: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
Aug. 3, 2010: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $1.79/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.83/g.
Oklahoma City — $1.86/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.89/g.
"Impressively and for a fifth straight week, average gas prices have remained quiet, with prices fluctuating less than a a few cents per gallon over the last month. While it's been a bit of a bore, it's certainly still to motorists' advantage as prices remain at their lowest seasonally in well over a decade," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand looks to be trending higher, but just barely, which could eventually end the stable gas prices. For now, heading into the last few weeks of summer, I don't think we'll see the national average eclipse $2.25 per gallon, so if you're making plans for Labor Day, that will mean just about everyone is in the $2 per gallon range, with the exception of California and Hawaii. It won't be a bad time if you're choosing to hit the road, as over a dozen states still have average gas prices under $2 per gallon."
