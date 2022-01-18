GasBuddy: Gas prices remain fairly stable

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.89/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $2.59/g Monday while the most expensive was $3.45/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.59/g while the highest wais $3.45/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 93.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
Jan. 17, 2021: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
Jan. 17, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
Jan. 17, 2019: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
Jan. 17, 2018: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
Jan. 17, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
Jan. 17, 2016: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)
Jan. 17, 2015: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.07/g)
Jan. 17, 2014: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
Jan. 17, 2013: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
Jan. 17, 2012: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Oklahoma City — $2.83/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.
Tulsa — $2.94/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.
Amarillo- $2.86/g, up 6.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.
"Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued."
