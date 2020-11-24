GasBuddy: Gas prices remain low for holiday travel

Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.75/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.49/g Monday while the most expensive was $2.19/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $1.49/g while the highest was $2.19/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.10/g Monday. The national average is down 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
Nov. 23, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
Nov. 23, 2018: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
Nov. 23, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)
Nov. 23, 2016: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
Nov. 23, 2015: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)
Nov. 23, 2014: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
Nov. 23, 2013: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)
Nov. 23, 2012: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
Nov. 23, 2011: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
Nov. 23, 2010: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $1.73/g, down 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $1.77/g.
Oklahoma City — $1.71/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.73/g.
"With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week, a sign of how the coronavirus has sapped demand for the majority of the year. Between now and the end of the year, we aren't likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years, but as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so motorists take heed that today's prices may not hold for much longer."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
