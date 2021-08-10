Oklahoma gasoline prices fell 4 cents per gallon during the past week, averaging $2.87 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations across the state.
Gasoline prices in Oklahoma are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.05 a gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy reported gasoline prices in Oklahoma on Monday ranged from $2.55 to $3.39 a gallon, a difference of 84 cents a gallon.
"Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don't see hurricanes target the country."
De Haan said GasBuddy's data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as the end of the summer driving season approaches.
"With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I'm hopeful that in the next few weeks we'll start to see average gas prices declining," De Haan said. "However, motorists shouldn't get too excited yet — larger declines will likely not come until late September and October as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline."
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon during the past week, averaging $3.18 a gallon on Monday. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back ten years:
August 9, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
August 9, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
August 9, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
August 9, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
August 9, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
August 9, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
August 9, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
August 9, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
August 9, 2012: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
August 9, 2011: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Oklahoma City- $2.82/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.
Tulsa- $2.83/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.87/g.
Amarillo- $2.78/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74/g.
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.