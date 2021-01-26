GasBuddy: Increase in gas prices likely to slow down

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09/g Mon`day, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 17.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.88/g Monday while the most expensive was $2.49/g, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $1.88/g while the highest was $2.49/g, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40/g Monday. The national average is up 14.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
Jan. 25, 2020: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
Jan. 25, 2019: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
Jan. 25, 2018: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
Jan. 25, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
Jan. 25, 2016: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)
Jan. 25, 2015: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)
Jan. 25, 2014: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
Jan. 25, 2013: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
Jan. 25, 2012: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
Jan. 25, 2011: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $2.05/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.08/g.
Oklahoma City — $2.01/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.02/g.
"Finally, after several weeks of sharply rising gas prices, the pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are now largely caught up to oil's increases as of late," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While the national average remains at its highest level since the pandemic, increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum. When it comes to demand, Pay with GasBuddy data showed last week's gasoline demand at its highest level since November, another bullish factor as the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic."
