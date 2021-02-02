GasBuddy: National average gas prices continue rise

Oklahoma gas prices have risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.13/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 18.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.88/g Monday while the most expensive was $2.59/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $1.88/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42/g Monday. The national average is up 17.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
Feb. 1, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
Feb. 1, 2019: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
Feb. 1, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
Feb. 1, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)
Feb. 1, 2016: $1.45/g (U.S. Average: $1.79/g)
Feb. 1, 2015: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)
Feb. 1, 2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)
Feb. 1, 2013: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
Feb. 1, 2012: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)
Feb. 1, 2011: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $2.18/g, up 12.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.05/g.
Oklahoma City — $2.03/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.02/g.
"Gas price increases continue to slow down as oil prices fail to continue moving upward, even as gasoline demand continues to show new signs of improving recovery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "According to Pay with GasBuddy data, Friday gasoline demand was the highest since November, while Saturday gasoline demand was the strongest of any Saturday since the pandemic began. The rise in gasoline demand has certainly been behind oil's rally in the last few months, as COVID restrictions continue to ease and the economy slowly continues recovery. While the next few weeks may see gas prices rising slightly, the real pinch could come in March and lasting through summer, should demand continue on this path."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
