GasBuddy: Oklahoma gas prices steady; national average rising

Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 94.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $2.49/g Monday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.49/g while the highest was $3.29/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g Monday. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
June 14, 2020: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)
June 14, 2019: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
June 14, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
June 14, 2017: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
June 14, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
June 14, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
June 14, 2014: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
June 14, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
June 14, 2012: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
June 14, 2011: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $2.71/g, down 6.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.
Oklahoma City — $2.63/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.
"We've seen the national average gas price continue to inch higher as oil prices have reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2018, as gasoline demand continues to rebound," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Strong gasoline demand as states and cities reopen will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated even as oil production climbs in the months ahead. With most additional supply being gobbled up very quickly, gas prices will likely stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. Motorists can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time they get below half a tank."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
