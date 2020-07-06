Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.86/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 16.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.59/g on Monday while the most expensive was $2.29/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Monday was $1.59/g while the highest was $2.29/g, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g on Monday. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average going back 10 years:
July 6, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
July 6, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
July 6, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
July 6, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
July 6, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 6, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
July 6, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
July 6, 2012: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
July 6, 2011: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
July 6, 2010: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $1.81/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $1.83/g.
Oklahoma City — $1.88/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $1.91/g.
"With July 4 behind us, we're now half way through the summer driving season, and the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall. As of Sunday evening, it appears possible that we may break the nine straight weeks of rising prices thanks to a drop in demand fueled by COVID-19 cases surging in some states," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "So far this summer, both holidays have seen the lowest prices since 2004, and its possible that if things don't improve much by Labor Day we could see the rare trifecta of every summer holiday setting multi-year lows. For now, I believe we may see increases stall and some minor increases or decreases until we see a solid change in the coronavirus situation. For now, some states will see slight increases, some may see slight decreases, but gas prices are essentially stuck in limbo."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.