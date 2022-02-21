GasBuddy: Prices still increasing

Oklahoma gasoline prices rose 4.6 cents a gallon during the past week, averaging $3.16/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma.
GasBuddy price reports show gasoline prices in Oklahoma are 19.2 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82.3 cents a gallon higher than this time a year ago. The least expensive gasoline in Oklahoma was priced at $2.87/g on Monday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a range of 92 cents a gallon.
The average price of gasoline nationally rose 3.2 cents a gallon during the past week, averaging $3.52/g on Monday. That is up 20.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and stands 88.9 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.
"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
De Haan said there is a possibility that negotiations in Vienna could produce a new deal that "could bring Iran's crude oil supply back to legitimate markets. A deal struck by global leaders and Iran about the latter's nuclear ambitions could "ease a slight portion of supply concerns."
"While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we're also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand," De Haan said. "The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine."
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average dating back 10 years:
Feb. 21, 2021: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
Feb. 21, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)
Feb. 21, 2019: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)
Feb. 21, 2018: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
Feb. 21, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
Feb. 21, 2016: $1.44/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)
Feb. 21, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
Feb. 21, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
Feb. 21, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
Feb. 21, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tulsa — $3.26/g, up 14.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.11/g.
Oklahoma City — $3.10/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.
GasBuddy is considered an authoritative voice for gasoline prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day.
GasBuddy's survey draws from a diverse list of sources. The list includes nearly 150,000 stations nationwide and is considered the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the nation.
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.
