Gentile and Jew, Part III

The Colossus comes to an end by being smitten on the feet by a stone cut out of a mountain. The stone does not fill the earth by degrees and thus, crowds out the Colossus in one blow demolishes it. The action of the stone is judgment, not grace. It therefore, cannot mean Christianity, for it is a process whereas the action of the stone is sudden and calamitous. Again, the time of the destruction is not until after the formation of the toes, and we know that the two limbs of the Colossus did not appear until A.D. 364, and the 10 toes have not yet developed. The time when the stone falls on the Colossus distinctly stated in the interpretation as in the day of those kings; that is in the days of the kings represented by the 10 toes, which is yet future.
The stone represents Christ, as the four kingdoms represented by the four metals are literal kingdoms. It follows that the stone kingdom must be a literal kingdom for it to take place of those kingdoms and conquer the whole earth. The stone kingdom then is the millennial kingdom of Christ and the Colossus, or the times of the Gentiles typified by it cannot come to an end until the second stage, Revelation of Christ second coming.
Forty-eight years after Nebuchadnezzar had his dream of the Colossus, Daniel had a vision of four wild beasts. (Daniel 7:1-815-27). In character they descended from the lion, the king of beasts, to a nondescript monster with teeth of iron and toenails of brass and 10 horns on its head.
Daniel saw that the beasts corresponded with the metals of the Colossus and represented the same thing. But while Daniel considered the beast, he was surprised to see a little horn spring up among the 10 horns. Of the fourth wild beast (Daniel 7:8) this mystified him for he had seen no little toe spring up among the 10 toes of the Colossus, he therefore concluded that it was an additional revelation that God had not seen fit to reveal to the Gentile king Nebuchadnezzar. Daniel noticed that the little horn that rose among the 10 horns of the fourth wild beast plucked up by the roots. Three of the 10 horns and that it had the eyes and the mouth of a man. This was revealed to Daniel, not only the four worldwide kingdoms in the order of their succession, but a vision in the little horn of the last Gentile king, the anti-Christ.
The reason why these four kingdoms are represented first as a golden-headed metallic image and then as a succession of wild beasts is to show the difference between man's view and God's view of the world kingdoms. Man sees in them the concentration of wealth, majesty and power. God sees them as a succession of rapacious wild beasts devouring one another. While these four worldwide kingdoms were to succeed each other in the order named, they were not to succeed each other without a break. This was revealed to Daniel in his vision of the ram and the he-goat (Daniel 8:1-27) and is shown by the death of Alexander, the Great. The great horn of the he-goat, the Grecian Kingdom, was divided into four minor kingdoms: Macedonia, Thrace, Syria and Egypt. They lasted from B.C. 323 to B.C. 30 when the Roman empire became the fourth worldwide kingdom and continued as such until A.D. 364. It still in its laws and religious influence holds sway and is to be revived and again become a world power in a 10-kingdom form represented by the 10 toes of the Colossus and the 10 horns of Daniel's fourth wild beast.
As to the date when the times of the Gentiles will end, we have no knowledge. There are those who claim that the word times is prophetic and that a Prophetic Time is a year of 360 days, each day standing for a year, thus making a time equal to 360 years. They also claim that Moses in the book of Leviticus 26:18-21, 24-28) foretold and four times repeated it, that if the children of Israel disobeyed God, he would punish them seven times and that Jesus referred to these seven times, when he spoke of the times of the Gentiles. Therefore, if a time is 360 years, seven times would be 2,520 years, and as the times of the Gentiles began in B.C. 606, they should end in A.D. 1914. The fallacy of the argument is seen in the fact that date is past, and the times of the Gentiles is not ended.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
